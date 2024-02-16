Climate change impact assessment is vital: Ro Filipe

Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Climate change impact assessment should be a key focus and priority when undergoing plans for major developments around the country.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, while officiating at the Yavusa Navakavu Strategic Plan 2024–2028 workshop.

Ro Filipe reminded landowners and members of the Yavusa o Navakavu to also consider the environmental impact assessment for any developers that might be interested in commercializing the land.

“For example, in the Bilo Water extension projects that are currently underway, the first phase is completely on environmental impact assessment, so before commencing the bigger project, I urge you to consider all the climate and environmental assessments.”

He adds that six villages under the Yavusa o Navakavu are located along the coast of Draunibota and Suva; therefore, residents should consider all the proper assessments of marine and climate impacts while working towards the 4-year strategic plans.