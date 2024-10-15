CI emphasizes importance of data

Conservation International says the lack of data is a challenge that is encountered in the fisheries sector, while it extends as a barrier in various areas of work.

Senior Director Fiji Program and Regional Fisheries Mere Lakeba emphasizes the importance of data on fish species, fishing methods and other information.

Lakeba adds the information play a vital role in the delivery of services.

“We are channeling much of the information and data sets that we are collecting at community level or at an industry level is best supported to be given to government so that we are able to discharge off their management responsibilities.”

Lakeba further says the information is essential for decision-making at national level.

She says, therefore, they strongly advocate for a collective approach to improve the collection of data for enhanced policies and improved services in the fisheries sector.

Conservation International believes the initiative ensures individuals and organizations benefit from a sustainable and prosperous fisheries sector in the future.