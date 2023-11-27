Church maintains position on extra marital affairs

President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma maintains its position on extramarital affairs, saying they terminate pastors who are involved in the act.

In an interview with the media on Kia Island in Macuata yesterday, President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says the act is in contradiction with their faith, and they have a policy in place against extramarital affairs.

Reverend Vunisuwai says they do not condone the act, as it is against their teaching.

He says they have received complaints about pastors involved in extramarital affairs, and they are reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the church.

The church urges its pastors and members to uphold holiness, an integral part of their denomination, to help uplift their spiritual lives.