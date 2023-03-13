China to further assist Fiji’s economic growth

[Source: Fiji Government]

China reaffirms its support for further developing partnerships in various sectors.

This is after the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian today.

The two held discussions on strengthening the tourism and agriculture sectors for economic growth.

Zhou reaffirmed their commitment to addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.