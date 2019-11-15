Challenges faced by real estate to be discussed during national conference

People selling properties without proper license and failure to disclose information to potential buyers are some of the challenges faced by the Real Estate Licensing Board.

Major discussions are expected to be held around these issues at next weeks Real Estate National Conference.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Resolving Challenges in Real Estate’.

REALB Chair Dr. Abdul Hassan says they’ve been actively involved in road shows, talanoa sessions and public consultations around the country.

He adds they discovered several issues which remains a strong challenge for REALB during the consultation.

Hassan says during the conference, REALB and the other stakeholders will be able to find solutions to the challenging issues in the real estate sector.

“The agents would be able to enhance their knowledge from the speakers who would cover on issues affecting real estate. We will have speakers from various organizations including the public and private sectors. There would be four sessions and at the end of each session, questions and answers would be allowed,”

More than 96 real estate agents and salesperson are expected to attend the conference.