Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Many of the unplanned developments of towns and cities are not conducive to the national vision for green and blue growth.

Therefore, the cabinet has approved the development of a national blue town framework.

The framework will be a blueprint for sustainable township development, including rural and regional areas and the maritime regions.

The framework will guide the creation of sustainable growth and stable incomes for communities that protect the environment instead of polluting it.

It will be a key part of moving towards a circular blue economy.

When planning towns and cities, the framework will include important principles from town planning to avoid duplication of efforts and waste of resources.

The National Blue Economy Framework Steering Committee will be the coordination and implementation mechanism for the framework.