Cabinet approves medicinal cannabis legislation drafting

The Cabinet has approved drafting of the Medicinal Cannabis legislation.

This will be undertaken in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor General and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

With the support of the Australian Government and Market Development Facility, PharmOut, an Australian Company was selected to develop the feasibility study for Nutraceutical and Medicinal Cannabis Industries in Fiji.

The feasibility study undertaken by PharmOut has provided a comprehensive report on economic and market feasibility and due diligence.

The report also discusses relevant laws, regulations and case studies; operational and financial viability such as logistics, legislation, and investment environment;

The report also highlights the guidance on legislation and assessment of potential benefits and socio-economic impacts, strategic analysis; and risk assessment in terms of illicit use and reputational risks.