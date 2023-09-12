Cabinet approves grant aid from Japan

Cabinet has given its approval to an exchange of notes with the Japanese government, securing a grant aid worth $1.6 million.

This aid is set to bolster the efforts of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) in acquiring vital oil spill equipment.

Highlighting the critical importance of such equipment in averting environmental and economic catastrophes resulting from oil spills in marine and coastal areas, Cabinet has emphasized the need for swift and effective responses when oil is accidentally released into water bodies.

MSAF has been conducting oil spill removal operations with equipment donated by New Zealand, with their most recent operation taking place in February 2023.

As Fiji’s maritime regulatory body, MSAF plays a vital role in formulating and implementing regulations and guidelines related to oil spill prevention, preparedness, response, and cooperation.

Cabinet states this initiative showcases MSAF’s commitment to safeguarding Fiji’s marine environment and coastal communities from the potentially devastating repercussions of oil spills.

With the procurement of specialized equipment through this grant aid, MSAF will be well-equipped to mount effective responses, utilizing containment booms, skimmers, sorbents, and other essential tools to prevent further environmental damage and economic losses in the event of oil spills.

Japan has been providing assistance to Fiji through the ESDP Project since 2016, benefiting various government agencies, including the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Office of the Prime Minister, Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.