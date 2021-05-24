Bulitavu says Bill 17 will empower landowners

SODELPA MP, Mosese Bulitavu has called on the iTaukei community to realize the benefits of Bill 17.

Amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act have been deliberately misinterpreted by politicians from Bulitavu’s own party, however, he says there’s nothing to fear.

Bulitavu has commended the government for trying to uplift returns for iTaukei landowners by introducing the amendment and making investment more attractive.

Article continues after advertisement

“The assessment of rentals will increase and the value of land could increase. There are other things that the TLTB has to move into land innovation and other partnerships that will increase the value of land and also increase returns to landowners, enabling them to start up more development.”

Contrary to what SODELPA has been pushing, Bulitavu says Bill 17 will be beneficial to all parties as tenants will be able to make better use of their lease and the value of the land will increase in time to come.

“That inheritance is just a small part that we hold for future generations, so what do we do as the ‘now’ generation in developing that and enabling those who come after us to have a better legacy.”

Bill 17 has been a contentious issue, taking up much time in parliamentary debate.