Bulileka residents seek government intervention

Residents of Lowcost, Bulileka, outside Labasa town, are in dire need of government attention to look into rubbish disposal issues within their community.

They say there are no proper disposal sites, and they have not been provided garbage collection services.

Speaking to FBC News, resident Pratima Chand says a piece of land next to her home is now a dump site, which has been an environmental and health problem for the neighbourhood.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the area is one of the red zones for dengue fever, and the current situation can give rise to serious health risks.

She adds that the lack of attention has even caused some residents to dump trash next to the drain near the main road.

“Because I used to burn this rubbish every two days, there is plenty of rubbish here, and the smell is very bad, so I was going through this with the Ministry of Health, but there has been no response yet, and even the Crown Land, so I need help from the government to just take action.

Chand claims that the area is now infested by mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, and rats, which have been really an issue.

Meanwhile, the Special Administrator for the Labasa Town Council, Paul Jaduram, told FBC News that the resident committee needs to apply to the council for garbage collection service.

He says that upon receiving this, they will assess and apply to the Ministry of Local Government for grant assistance.

Currently, the Bulileka residential area is not within the area of the Labasa town council, but the service could be extended if the residents make a request, which they will work out with other logistics, including fees for the services.