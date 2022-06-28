Stenting services at Ba Hospital by November

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at National Budget Consultation in Lautoka today.

The Government hopes to have stenting services available at the Ba Hospital by November.

Speaking at the National Budget Consultation in Lautoka today, Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says stenting is a critical aspect of cardio-vascular surgery that prevents heart attack.

He says the major procedure would enable Fijians to get treated in the country, instead of seeking medical treatment overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the procedure sees a wire mesh inserted into the body to help keep the blood flowing between the heart and other parts of your body.

The new Ba Hospital is a state-of-the-art 70-bed facility that was opened in April.