Minister for Economy says SODELPA is completely fragmented

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji would not be getting support from its partners if there were issues of mismanagement.

The Minister was speaking on FBC TV Program “4 The Record” responding to claims made by the Social Democratic Liberal Party accusing him of the mismanagement of Fiji’s economy and that he cannot be trusted with further management of the budget.

In response, Sayed-Khaiyum says SODELPA is a Party that is completely fragmented.

He says the main Opposition Party has absolutely no unity in respect of their policy and they have never presented an alternative budget.

The Minister also says SODELPA has never funded any of the policy announcements they made and has no accountability for it either.

He says the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the Australian and New Zealand government, let alone the Japanese government, are participating in the Fijian economy and in our financial system in a manner never seen before.

He says his focus is on the budget not on political parties who are personalizing matters.