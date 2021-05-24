Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

Minister for Economy says SODELPA is completely fragmented

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 6:10 am
[File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji would not be getting support from its partners if there were issues of mismanagement.

The Minister was speaking on FBC TV Program “4 The Record” responding to claims made by the Social Democratic Liberal Party accusing him of the mismanagement of Fiji’s economy and that he cannot be trusted with further management of the budget.

In response, Sayed-Khaiyum says SODELPA is a Party that is completely fragmented.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the main Opposition Party has absolutely no unity in respect of their policy and they have never presented an alternative budget.

The Minister also says SODELPA has never funded any of the policy announcements they made and has no accountability for it either.

He says the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the Australian and New Zealand government, let alone the Japanese government, are participating in the Fijian economy and in our financial system in a manner never seen before.

He says his focus is on the budget not on political parties who are personalizing matters.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.