Bridge collapse disrupts school start

Back-to-school was chaotic for students in Vuniyasi and Malakua in Nadi, today.

Heavy rain earlier this year collapsed the local bridge, disrupting the lives of nearly 2,000 residents.

Families without vehicles panicked this morning, struggling to get their children to school.

Miliana Suvewa, a mother of three, planned to cross the river, however, the water level had risen to waist height, making crossing impossible.

Yesterday, with knee-deep water, they carried each child across, but today, they needed alternative solutions.

Another villager claims that the area’s bus service is unreliable.

The villager says low-income families cannot afford taxis to the highway for the longer school route.

Students waited anxiously as their parents and villagers sought solutions.

The community urges authorities to swiftly repair the bridge, which has been unusable since January 6th.