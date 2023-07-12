Bottle tax concession for new players: Rabuka

The seven-year concession on corporate tax for the bottled water industry is to encourage new players who wish to enter the industry.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in response to queries raised by some prominent figures and Members of the Opposition in Parliament, regarding the revenue measure.

In a press release, Rabuka states the water resource tax has increased to $19.5 per litre, which is an increase of $1.50, meaning that companies like Fiji Water will pay more in taxes to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The Prime Minister says contrary to claims, the Fiji Water company is not exempted from paying taxes, and under the 2023-24 National Budget the revenue measure is for existing operators who wish to expand their operations.

In addition, Rabuka says a number of investors have visited his office, expressing interest in entering the bottled water industry in Fiji, notably in Tailevu, Ra and Ba.

He says during discussions with these officials, the investors stated that Fiji needs a transparent, fair and equitable tax regime rather than one that penalized some and favoured other investors.