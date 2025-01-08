Bench warrant could be sought

Former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu

A bench warrant will be sought if former Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu, fails to appear in court on the 21st of this month.

This follows Ravu’s absence from the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday, where his case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel, Lavenia Ravuikadavu, informed the court that FICAC had not been notified in advance of Ravu’s absence.

This after his lawyer Jioji Cakau explained that Ravu was attending official work commitments in Nadi.

Despite this, the prosecution allowed Ravu’s absence for the day but made it clear that a bench warrant would be requested if he did not appear on the next mention date.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou adjourned the matter, with the hearing scheduled for February.

In this matter, it is alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beache-de-mer.

Meanwhile, former Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi allegedly aided Ravu in committing the alleged offence of abuse of office.