Bayview Heights case classified as murder

[File Photo]

The death of a woman in Bayview Heights, Suva, on Friday night has been classified as murder.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the postmortem was conducted today.

She says the suspect remains in custody as the police investigation continues.

Article continues after advertisement

Police had earlier confirmed that the alleged incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate.

According to the police, while trying to diffuse the situation, he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was then made to Nabua Police, who attended to the report and took the 50-year-old security officer into custody.