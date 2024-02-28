Bank repels millions of cyberattacks

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek (left), ANZ Head of Information Security ANZ New Zealand, Eli Hirschauge

As cyber threats become more prevalent in the digital age, financial institutions like the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group are bolstering their cybersecurity defenses.

During a recent discussion on the growing regional cyber threat landscape, ANZ New Zealand Head of Information Security Eli Hirschauge, revealed that the bank fends off a staggering 10 million cyberattacks every month.

“We get number in the billions of alerts every day and we have the tools and techniques to identify those things. We repel about ten million as a bank, ten million attacks on our websites in a month through the network.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says the alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity measures across the financial sector.

“We all becoming more digitally focused, every business is delivering services digitally where they can and that is going to keep increasing so the extent that business can invest , it’s well worth doing otherwise it will be vulnerability that will be exposed.”



Yazbek adds that the fight against cybercrime requires a coordinated effort from all stakeholders.