Bangladeshi worker hospitalised after alleged beating in Suva

A Bangladeshi national remains admitted in hospital after he was allegedly beaten in Suva last Friday.

It is alleged the man, who drives for Dee Cee’s Bus Services Limited, had an altercation with another driver while travelling along Gaji Road.

FBC News understands he was later followed to the company’s garage by a man believed to be an officer of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The bus company claims this was where the driver was assaulted.

A police report has been lodged, and a separate report has also been made to the RFMF.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ro Jone Kalouniwai, told FBC News he will follow up on the report. He says if the individual involved is confirmed to be a serving member, dismissal and further investigation are likely.

Meanwhile, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has condemned the alleged incident, stating that no worker, foreign or local deserves such treatment.

“Indeed it is very sad that workers anywhere are assaulted by anyone. It is illegal, it is not acceptable by any standard and whoever has done it must face the full brunt of the law.”

Singh says the law protects all workers equally, regardless of nationality.

The victim remains admitted in hospital as investigations continue.

