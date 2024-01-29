Australian Border Force commends Fiji Police for Nadi drug busts

The Australian Border Force has commended the Fiji Police Force for their successful detection and handling of the recent drug busts in Nadi.

Australian Border Force Superintendent Uriah Turner emphasizes the diligence exhibited by the Fiji Police Force in addressing the persistent challenges posed by illegal drug activities.

He says the Australian Border Force assumes a pivotal supportive role in this operation, particularly in coordination with customs authorities.

Turner adds that their focus is on assessing and mitigating threats to the borders.

Additionally, there is a concerted effort to ensure that these substances do not leave the country and reach destinations such as Australia and neighboring countries.