Aspen Medical acquires ambulances

[Source: Aspen Medical Fiji / Facebook]

Aspen Medical has acquired two new ambulances to service the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

Chief Operations Officer in Fiji, Barry Herberts says the ambulance, will ensure safety when transferring patients between the hospitals.

Herberts says the ambulances conform to Australian Standards, and both units come with a full range of medical equipment needed on the road during emergencies.

He says while they have brought in their ambulance services, they will continue to work closely with the other service providers to cater to the needs of the patients.

A total of 1,065 patients have been transferred between the hospitals in the first half of this year.