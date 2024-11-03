Alleged electrocution at FHL Tower

There has been a report of an alleged electrocution incident at the Fijian Holdings Limited Tower which is under construction in Suva.

A reliable source has told FBC News that work has been suspended for the day following the alleged incident yesterday.

It’s believed that two people were admitted to the hospital after the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that the men were carrying out safety electrical testing when they allegedly got electrocuted.

Stay with us for more.