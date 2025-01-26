A prayerful start to new academic year

The Ministry of Education today held its first ever official dedication service for the 2025 school year at the Centenary Church in Suva, marking a significant occasion to seek divine guidance and blessings for the academic year ahead.

Coinciding with the children’s dedication service, the event provided an opportunity to dedicate ministry officials, educators, and stakeholders to their responsibilities in the coming year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, who attended the service alongside his wife, emphasizes the importance of the occasion in fostering unity and commitment within the education sector.

“The dedication service is a wonderful opportunity for us to seek God’s blessing as we embark on the 2025 academic year. It allows us to reaffirm our commitment to providing quality education and serving our students with dedication and integrity.”

Also present at the service were senior officials from the Ministry of Education, including the President of the Fijian Teachers Association, Netani Druavesi.

The 2025 school year is set to commence tomorrow with a commitment to enhancing educational standards and supporting students, teachers, and parents across the nation.