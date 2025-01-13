$92,000 grant for teacher training

[Photo: Supplied]

The first-ever Access Teacher Training Workshop aims to strengthen education and empower teachers.

This comes as the U.S. Embassy has provided a $92,000 grant to the Fijian Teachers Association Youth Wing to organize English teacher training workshops for 200 teachers.

The workshops focus on literacy training based on the new literacy curriculum for primary school students.

Sessions are being held in three training centers in Suva, Rakiraki, and Nadi.

U.S. Embassy’s Regional Public Affairs Officer Stephanie Fitzmaurice commended the teachers’ dedication in making a tangible difference in classrooms across Fiji.



[Photo: Supplied]

She also emphasizes the need for more investment in education to unlock new possibilities for youth.

Fitzmaurice highlights that the English Access Microscholarship Program provides foundational English language skills to talented secondary school students worldwide.



[Photo: Supplied]

Through after-school classes, the program enhances participants’ communication, leadership, and life skills, opening doors to future educational and professional opportunities.

Since its inception in 2004, the Access program has reached over 200,000 students in more than 90 countries, offering pathways to better educational prospects and global engagement opportunities.