50,000 people leave Fijian workforce

In a concerning revelation at the Top Executive Conference in Nadi, Fiji’s Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder, says the nation has witnessed a significant decline in its workforce, with over 50,000 people departing for overseas in the last 19 months.

Gounder attributes this alarming trend to both employment-seeking migrations and individuals pursuing opportunities abroad on student visas.

Analyzing the statistics, Gounder emphasizes that when compared to 2019, Fiji’s labour force has experienced a substantial decrease, raising crucial questions about the nation’s economic and social stability.

“We are draining an already drained labour market. And if this momentum continues, I think we as an economy, we can, it has the possibility of choking the economy so it’s important that we manage this.”

This revelation brings to light the challenges the country faces in retaining its skilled and talented individuals.

RC Manubhai Group CEO, Uppiliappan Gopalan, weighed in on the situation, proposing potential avenues to salvage the workforce.

Gopalan emphasized the paramount importance of investing in people as a means to curb the ongoing exodus.

“Invest in people. That’s very important because that is what is going to give the golden harvest. It’s all about people.”

Recognizing that profit and planning leaderships play a pivotal role, he advocates for strategic measures to be implemented promptly.

Gopalan’s call for investment in people aligns with a broader perspective that prioritizes human capital as a cornerstone for sustainable economic growth.