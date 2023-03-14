40 youths benefit from financial literacy training

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

40 youths participated in a financial literacy training in Vunivisau Village, Lovoni.

Nasaumatua Youth Club member Amelia Waini says this training will allow the youths to better plan for their finances in the near future.

Waini acknowledged the Ministry of Youth and Sports for facilitating the training.

The training was co-facilitated by the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications.