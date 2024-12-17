395 teachers to receive salary upgrades

More than 390 teachers who have upgraded their qualifications will shortly receive 50 percent of payment for salary upgrade and the remaining 50 percent will be received in January next year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro revealed this during the first ever Fiji Teachers Registration Authority and Ministry of Education Congress held in Nadi.

Radrodro confirms that while 395 teachers will receive salary upgrade 103 assistant principals will also be getting a step up in their salary bands to differentiate them from Heads of Departments.

He thanked teachers who have persisted to upgrade their professional qualifications and work hard to become more versatile and qualified in subjects not only related to teaching but inclusive of other areas of learning like management.

Radrodro also stated that the milestone event brings together educators, leaders, and stakeholders in the education sector to discuss vital issues and innovations in Fiji’s teaching profession.