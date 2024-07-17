31 families awarded residential lots in Mokosoi

[Source: Supplied]

Thirty-one families have been awarded residential lots in Mokosoi, Deuba by the Housing Authority of Fiji.

The lots were awarded following a Barrel Draw held at Housing Authority headquarters in Nasinu last week.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Ritesh Singh says the project initially comprised 34 lots, with 31 designated for low to medium-income earners and three for medium to high-income earners.

Singh says the three Class B lots will be advertised separately via Expressions of Interest from the public.

He the Authority received an overwhelming 185 applications via the Housing Authority Online Customer Portal.

Singh states each application underwent a thorough screening, selection, and objection process according to the HA Lot Allocation Policy 2023.

Of the 185 applicants, 102 applicants provisionally met the criteria, which included being first-time homeowners, Fiji citizens, having a combined annual household income of $50,000 or below, demonstrating the ability to purchase a lot and build a house, and being over the age of18.

Singh says from these 102 provisional applicants, 31 were awarded residential lots in Mokosoi through the Barrel Draw.