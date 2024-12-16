30 cameras boost Suva CBD security

The Suva Retailers Association has taken a proactive step to improve security within the Central Business District by installing 30 surveillance cameras.

According to Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel, these cameras, strategically placed across Suva, are directly linked to the command center at the Totogo Police Station.

Patel says this enables real-time monitoring by law enforcement.

Patel highlights that this initiative is a collaboration between the Association and Bondwell, emphasizing the importance of the enhanced security measures, particularly as the city enters the busy festive season.

Patel also revealed that the Association has worked closely with the Fiji Police Force to increase patrol and bolster the police presence in the city.

“We have mapped out a plan with them that there will be more police presence in the streets to discourage that, especially in the main CBD areas and on Coming Street, Mark Street, and Waimanu Road, where we need more police presence to deter all these things from happening.”

Retailers have been reminded to strengthen their individual security arrangements to protect their businesses during the festive season.

Patel stresses the importance of vigilance during this time, given the increase in commercial and social activities.