$21m initiative launched to decarbonize maritime sector

Fiji, Tonga, and Vanuatu have officially launched a new five-year regional initiative, Decarbonizing the Maritime Sector through Low-Carbon Maritime Transport Roadmap and MRV Systems, aimed at addressing critical challenges in the maritime sector.

This includes aging infrastructure, outdated vessel standards, fare and freight inconsistencies, and slow fleet modernization.

With a total funding allocation of over $21 million, the initiative will focus on policy development, pilot infrastructure investments, and the establishment of Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems for maritime emissions.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the program is a critical step in aligning the Pacific’s maritime sector with national, regional, and global climate commitments.

Ro Filipe states that maritime transport is not a luxury for Pacific Island countries but a lifeline that supports economies, facilitates trade, and connects communities.

“We will also pilot innovative infrastructure investments in selected ports to reduce fuel use and emissions from both vessels and port operations. For Fiji, this means tangible support for improving inter-island shipping, making ports more efficient, and strengthening the government’s shipping franchise scheme.”

Ro Filipe says the program is also aligned with Fiji’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement and supports the country’s broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute and supported by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea.

