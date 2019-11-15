FHL CEO officially resigns

Fijian Holdings Limited Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed has now confirmed that he has resigned from his position.

This follows him fronting an investigation committee of FHL, after allegations were brought against him by a former female staff.

Earlier this afternoon, when reports surfaced that he had resigned, FBC News had approached him on the claims, which he had denied.

However, now he has confirmed that he has indeed stepped down.

Fareed has served FHL for the past fifteen years as the chief executive.