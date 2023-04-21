$102m provided to MSME in grants

More than 100 million dollars have been invested by the government in micro, small and medium enterprises in the form of grants.

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives and SME, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this during Island Finance Forum virtual event about Small and Medium Enterprises.

Kamikamica says the Government’s role, as policymakers, is to create an enabling environment for our businesses and entrepreneurs to prosper.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the business environment must give the private sector and investors the confidence to invest and need the freedom to be innovative.

The Minister adds that there needs to be a strong working relationship and trust between the private sector and Government and this cannot happen in a heavily regulated environment.

He says the private sector is continuously calling for the ease of doing business by removing unnecessary regulatory and compliance requirements.

Kamikamica says laws are important as they set the rules of engagement, but the private sector cannot be over-regulated.