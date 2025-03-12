Yung Filly pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

[Source: BBC News]

British rapper and internet personality Yung Filly has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in Western Australia.

The star, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, appeared before Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Court documents revealed he pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

Article continues after advertisement

He will appear before the state’s higher district court on 13 June.

The rapper and YouTuber has been on bail since October 2024 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on Saturday 28 September.

He is best known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has presented shows on BBC Three.

Barrientos was in Australia touring his music at the time of the alleged offences.

He has also appeared in the UK on Soccer Aid on ITV and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

He also won a Mobo Award for best media personality in 2021.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.