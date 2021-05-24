Home

138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee killed in Russian bombardment

| @BBCWorld
March 9, 2022 9:40 am
[Source: BBC]

Talented Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Pasha Lee has been killed in battle as Russian forces bombarded the town of Irpin outside the capital Kyiv.

Lee, 33, had signed up for Ukraine’s territorial defence force in the first days of the war.

A resident of Irpin, he appeared in several films and his voice featured in the Ukrainian versions of The Lion King and The Hobbit.

He is one of a number of public figures killed in the Russian invasion.

Investigative journalist Viktor Dudar was killed on the front line during a battle with Russian troops near the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian reports said.

Pavlo Li, as the actor was formally known, was born in Crimea in 1988 and had recently begun presenting a show on Dom TV, a Ukrainian channel originally aimed at audiences in the eastern areas seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

Channel head Yulia Ostrovska told Ukraine’s national union of journalists that he was the “most cheerful and sunny” of the presenters on the show.

Lee starred in TV talent shows Star Factory and X-Factor as well as a number of films including the 2016 release SelfieParty, involving four students who wake up in a police station after a night on the town, unaware of how they got there.

As a young actor in 2006 he starred in a teen-horror movie called The Pit but more recently featured in the comedy Meeting of Classmates.

Irpin, the town 20km (12 miles) north-west of Kyiv where he lived, has been bombarded for days by Russian artillery, with shocking scenes of death, destruction and families rushing to escape.

