Taylor Swift's gift for WAG

[Source: ENews]

Taylor Swift knows how to win over a baby all too well.

Fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon—who is engaged to Mecole Hardman Jr.—revealed that the “Shake It Off” singer—who has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023—made sure she had a special gift for her baby girl.

Chariah and Mecole are parents of children Mecole Hardman III (aka Three), 20 months, and baby girl Cianna “Cici” Hardman, 6-months.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans got a look at Taylor’s bond with Cici earlier this month when she shared a snap of the “All Too Well” songstress cuddled with her baby girl from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos.

In the picture captioned “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci,” which she shared on her Nov. 10 Instagram Story, the 34-year-old pop star holds Ci while they look directly into the camera.

Taylor has made a series of appearances on Chariah’s social media. Together, the pair posed with their Super Bowl champs after their first win of the season. In an Oct. 8 post, Taylor posed with Chariah and their fellow WAGS, striking a funny pose and having some fun as the tallest of the group.

Chariah captioned the moment, “Same game, different levels.”

And the Chicago native’s relationship with the “Lavender Haze” songstress is 100 percent authentic.

When she isn’t on the road for the Eras Tour, Taylor hasn’t been shy about supporting Travis, Mecole and the boys. This season, Taylor has attended a series of games where she’s been spotted in the suites with her parents Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.