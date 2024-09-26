Rekha's 80s look for IIFA

[Source: Abp Live]

Rekha was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, turning heads with her stunning all-black ensemble.

The iconic star paired her chic outfit with a matching head wrap, effortlessly showcasing her timeless style.

Rekha was leaving for the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

The visuals captured Rekha in an all-black outfit, elegantly paired with a striking white scarf and a black head wrap.

She completed her look with her signature red lips, funky sunglasses, trendy sneakers, and a stylish handbag.

Rekha’s airport look reminded us of her iconic style in the 80s which often featured head wraps and turbans and became a signature element of her glamorous persona.

Rekha will reportedly be performing at the IIFA Awards this year.

Rekha has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of the National Film Award

She last appeared in a cameo role in the movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’.’