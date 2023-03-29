Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of ruining Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about moving to the US, during which, she opened up about not being offered projects.

In the same interview, the actress confessed that she was trying to move away from Bollywood and grabbed the music opportunity that came her way. Actress Kangana Ranaut has given her two cents about the statement and has accused Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar of ruining Priyanka Chopra’s career.

Kangana Ranaut took on to Twitter to talk about how people close to Karan Johar ‘ganged up’ against Priyanka Chopra Jonas because of her alleged ‘friendship’ with Shah Rukh Khan and cornered her, ensuring that she doesn’t get projects. Her first tweet read, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Article continues after advertisement

She further went on to add in another tweet, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.” She concluded on her opinion adding, “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders.”

Followed by her outburst, there was also a debate among social media users, where, while some supported the actress in her statements, a few others were quick to point out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the regulars on Koffee With Karan. In fact, the actress has appeared on six seasons, out of seven, and the final season was shot in 2022, when Priyanka Chopra Jonas was busy enjoying her motherhood in the US.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress did not name anyone in the podcast with Dax Shepherd, she was quoted saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”