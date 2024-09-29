Oasis tease announcement ahead of 2025 world tour

Oasis announced their reunion following a long-standing feud between Noel and Liam Gallagher. (AP PHOTO)

Oasis have excited fans by teasing an upcoming announcement ahead of their world tour in 2025.

The rock band posted photos to social media of billboards in various cities which show brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher together with the headline “Be careful what you wish for”.

In the caption, the group said the announcement will be made on Monday and added #OasisLive25.

The Britpop group announced their reunion in August following a long-standing feud between Liam and Noel after the band split in 2009 – prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

The brothers, from Manchester, will reunite for their first UK show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

The last time the duo performed together was in 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.

Oasis’ string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows, which sparked a furore over ticket sales and inflated prices.

The band have ruled out returning to Knebworth Park “in the future”, along with any plans for more dates in the UK.

The upcoming announcement comes following speculation about potential additional international locations the band will visit next summer as part of the world tour.

This year marks 30 years since the band released their debut studio album, Definitely Maybe, which sailed to the top of the UK charts earlier in the month, bolstered by the release of a deluxe edition celebrating its anniversary.