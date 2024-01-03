Karan Johar calls Animal "Best Film" of 2023

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker, Karan Johar, has thrown his weight behind the controversial yet successful film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In a bold statement at the Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023, Johar declared the Ranbir Kapoor starrer the “best film of the year” and a “game-changer” for Indian cinema.

Johar, seated right next to Vanga during the roundtable, elaborated on his admiration for the film’s unconventional narrative. Animal is a stark contrast to Johar’s own recent romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He said, “People have come up to me after I spoke about how much I loved Animal, and said, ‘You have made Rocky Aur Rani,’ That’s the vaccination for a film like Animal. It’s the opposite extreme. I said that I cannot disagree with you more, because Animal to me is the best film of the year.”

“It took me a while to reach to this statement and a lot of courage because when you are around people, you fear judgement. Like during the time of Kabir Singh, which I also loved… I was like I am going to say this and I am going to get dirty looks from certain people but I don’t care anymore,” KJo added further.

Explaining his take, the 51-year-old producer-director said, “I loved Animal for its front-footed, absolutely conviction-based narrative storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you think conforms to mainstream cinema. Suddenly you have an interval block where the hero is getting bashed up and everyone’s singing a song… I am like, ‘Where have you seen a sequence like this?’ It’s genius.”

Speaking of the climax, Karan asserted, “The end, where the two men are going for each other and they play that song… I had tears in my eyes, but there was only blood. So I was like something is wrong with me or something is wrong with him, but something put together is very right about this film.

Heaping praises on Vanga, Karan said, “This is not an average thinking mind. This is the mind of someone who is so distinct, so individualistic that I was blown away. I saw the film twice, first as an audience member and second to study it. I think the success and acceptance of Animal is game-changing. The conviction is something that I want to have.”

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in a dark and intense role, has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Despite its controversial themes, the film has garnered critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of human emotions and its captivating storytelling.