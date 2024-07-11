Eric Roberts says he can't discuss famous daughter and sister

Eric, Emma and Julia Roberts [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Eric Roberts has gone public with some family matters.

During a conversation on the “Still Here in Hollywood Podcast with Steve Kmetko,” Roberts was asked about his famous sister Julia Roberts.

Same goes with his also famous daughter, actress Emma Roberts.

But a proud father can only stifle himself so much, and Roberts did end up praising his kid.

Eric Roberts has appeared in hundreds of films, including “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “The Expendables” and “Star 80.”

His sister, of course, has famously starred in multiple beloved films like “Mystic Pizza,” “Erin Brockovich” “Pretty Woman,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Emma Roberts has made a name for herself in multiple projects, including “Nancy Drew,” “Space Cadet” and “Madame Web.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts for comment.