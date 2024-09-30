Deepika Padukone's family shares health update

[Source: Abp Live]

Deepika Padukone, who has been out of the spotlight, recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

However, there hasn’t been much news about the actor and her baby’s health. Now, Deepika’s mother, Ujjala Padukone, and her sister, Anisha Padukone, gave an update on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone’s mother shares health update

On Saturday night, Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone, a golfer, and mother Ujjala Padukone went out to dinner in Mumbai. They are in town to help Deepika and spend time with the baby. They were approached by the paparazzi outside of a restaurant, who urged them to pose for photos. They were even asked by a photographer about the actor’s and the baby’s health. With a smile, Ujjala nodded her head.

Deepika was discharged from the hospital a few days after giving birth. The actor and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance together as they welcomed their baby home. Since the birth of their first child, the couple has kept a low profile.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone shared a funny video on Instagram showing what could happen if adults ate like babies. In the video, a mother mimics a baby by getting up to make dinner and then hilariously falling asleep after eating.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. She and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated movie ‘Singham Again’, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.