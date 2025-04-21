'Chicken jockey' chaos reaches Australian cinemas

[ Source: ABC ]

A viral “chicken jockey” trend during screenings of A Minecraft Movie has sparked chaotic behaviour in cinemas worldwide, with Australian movie-goers now joining in on the mayhem.

The trend sees people erupt in loud cheers and throw items such as popcorn, flour and toilet paper.

In one instance, film-goers even snuck a real chicken into the cinemas.

Article continues after advertisement

The behaviour has become so disruptive that some cinemas have had to pause screenings, call security and at times, involve the police.

Tahlia Gass, who saw the movie at a cinema in Forest Hill, Victoria, posted to TikTok a video showing the aftermath of a screening, with flour and toilet paper strewn across the theatre.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.