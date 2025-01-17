Bruce Willis shows his gratitude for first responders amid LA wildfires

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

Bruce Willis is showing his gratitude for the first responders in Los Angeles as several wildfires ripped through the city over the past week.

Willis was seen in a rare black-and-white video and photo posted to his wife Emma Heming’s Instagram page on Thursday, shaking the hand of two LAPD officers.

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service,’” Heming wrote in the caption. “Yesterday was no different.”

On her Instagram Stories, Heming reposted the video, writing in text across it, “To all first responders: Thank you for your service.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah, who he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, reacted warmly in the comments, writing, “This makes my heart so freaking full.”