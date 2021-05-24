Home

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Enews
April 12, 2022 10:48 am

Britney Spears announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. The singer is already mom to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her past marriage to Kevin Federline.

Oh baby, baby—Britney Spears is pregnant!

The pop star, 40, announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on April 11. Sharing that she noticed that she had started gaining weight after a recent trip to Maui with the 28-year-old fitness trainer, Britney wrote, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Britney—who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline—went on to say that she “won’t be going out as much” to avoid paparazzi taking her photo.

Reflecting on her past experience as an expectant star in the spotlight, the “Stronger” singer shared, “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible.”

“women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” she continued, “but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Britney ended her announcement by saying that she now plans on “doing yoga every day” instead of going out, adding, “Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

 

