Blake Lively's complaint sparks buzz

Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation legal complaint against Justin Baldoni mentions several fellow celebs, including Hailey Bieber, Leighton Meester and Taylor Swift.

Several fellow celebs are mentioned in Blake Lively’s legal complaint against Justin Baldoni.

In the documents, filed with the California Civil Rights Department and obtained by E! News Dec. 21, the actress accuses her In Ends With Us director and costar of sexually harassing her on the set of their movie and then later working to try to destroy her reputation in retaliation after she raised her concerns about him to their production team.

Lively alleged in her filing that Baldoni and his publicist worked with a crisis PR expert to launch a “retaliation campaign” against her. The complaint includes copies of alleged text conversations from them in which they discuss tactics to suppress any negative reports about the director while reinforcing negative ones about the actress.

In one, Baldoni shared a person’s unverified Aug. 4 social media post that alleges Hailey Bieber has a “history of bullying many women,” telling his publicist, “This is what we would need.”