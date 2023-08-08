BBC presenter Nick Owen reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

[Source: BBC ]

TV news presenter Nick Owen has revealed he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

Owen, 75, well known for hosting shows including Good Morning Britain, said he had been diagnosed with the “extensive and aggressive” cancer in April, on “one of the worst” days of his life.

“I was told that it was pretty serious and [I] had to do something about it soon,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC broadcaster is now urging other men to get tested.

Owen, best known as a pioneer of breakfast TV and his partnership with Anne Diamond, said he had had no symptoms and the diagnosis had “come out of the blue”.

He revealed he had had a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test which had shown slightly elevated results.

“My GP insisted that I go and see a specialist just to reassure me… he saved my life,” he said.

A scan had revealed “there was something dodgy going on”, he explained, “and then he sent me for a biopsy and it was the results of that [that] were the killer”.

Owen, who has presented regional news show BBC Midlands Today since 1997 and is also the former Luton Town chairman, said the date of the diagnosis, 13 April, would “forever be imprinted” on his mind.

“He told us that it was extensive and aggressive and I had prostate cancer full-on and something needed to be done and done pretty fast,” he said.

“And that was probably the worst day of my life, well certainly one of them, it was a very grim moment.”

The broadcaster said it had been a “very difficult time” for him and his wife Vicki, who was “by my side all the time through this”.

The presenter came to national prominence in 1983 as one of the first faces to appear on breakfast television in Britain.

After a spell with ITV Sport, Owen co-hosted Good Morning with Anne and Nick with Anne Diamond, who recently revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The programme ran on BBC One between 1992 and 96.

Following his diagnosis, Owen has taken time off work for recovery and plans to be back presenting Midlands Today in the autumn.

A scan before surgery had given him “a beacon of hope” as it showed the cancer was contained in the prostate and had not spread, the presenter said.

Taking advice from specialist doctors, Owen said he had opted for a radical prostatectomy, which involves removing the whole prostate gland.

The surgery was successful but he had been on a “pretty bumpy ride” afterwards, he said, and was supported throughout by Vicki.

“She had to do a lot of things medically when I came home, to look after me, including having to give me an injection once a day for about a month – and she’s got no experience of that, I’ve certainly got no experience of doing [it] myself or having it done by a non-medical professional,” he explained.

“So that was one of the many ingredients [which] made it a tough time.

“Although I’m not exactly myself at the moment, I do feel a lot more like it,” he said.

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the UK and diagnosis has tripled over the past three years.

The figures were “pretty startling” said the presenter, who is urging other men to see their doctor if they have any concerns.

“I think it’s very important to get yourself checked,” he said.

He said he had been having PSA tests, which measure the amount of prostate specific antigen (PSA) in blood, “for many years”.

“Thank god I’d had one recently and my GP said ‘we just need to get this checked’, because if he hadn’t, that ultimately would have been curtains I suppose,” he added.

“For goodness sake, speak to a doctor about it and get it checked because if it’s caught early – and I know it’s a bit of a sort of medical cliché – but if it’s caught early, you’ve got a chance. If it’s left too late, you probably haven’t.”

‘Real connection’

The presenter, who lives in Kinver, Staffordshire, said he could not wait to return to work.

Many viewers have contacted Midlands Today to ask about his absence and have missed him dearly in recent weeks, said the BBC.

“We can’t wait to welcome him back to the studio as soon as he’s ready.”

Owen said he would be “apprehensive” after his break, “but I’m desperate to get back”.

“I know I’m not the youngest. In fact, I think I’m probably the oldest regional TV presenter in the country, probably by a mile, but I love it,” he said.

“I feel a real connection with the viewers – people you talk to every night on Midlands Today – and you get a very warm reception whenever you see anyone out and about.

“After 45 years in television, 54 years as a journalist, my goodness. I’m very lucky. I feel blessed.”

The lifelong Luton Town fan spent nearly 10 years as chairman of the Kenilworth Road Club.

In 2006, he was awarded the Baird Medal by the Royal Television Society, Midlands, for lifelong achievement in television.

Owen has also previously worked at the Birmingham Post and what was BBC Radio Birmingham, before moving to ATV’s sports department.