Austin Butler’s costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn’t in ‘Dune’ sequel

Austin Butler and Dave Bautista.

No need to be all shook up about Austin Butler’s continuing to sound like Elvis Presley.

According to Dave Bautista, who costars with Butler in the forthcoming “Dune” sequel, Butler’s Elvis accent is not a part of their new movie.

“I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis,” Bautista told USA Today of Butler’s character in the film. “His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanour is terrifying.”

Bautista also called the new Oscar nominee “just the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet.”

Butler has been a bit of an awards season darling, while people have observed the actor continues to sound like the legendary singer in interviews after starring in Baz Luhrmann’s film, “Elvis”

After winning that award the actor said in the press room, “I don’t think I sound like him still.”

“But I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” Butler said. “I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked to him.”