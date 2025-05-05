[ Source: ABC ]

Most of us have tried our hands at the piano at some stage. Maybe that’s playing Chopsticks with a friend, picking out our favourite song, or more dedicated learning.

The piano features across all western music traditions, from classical music, through jazz and into the popular music we listen to today.

If the internet is to be believed, as many as 40 million people play piano. The data is sketchy, but there’s no doubt it’s one of the most popular instruments in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

And the instrument means a lot to people.

“It’s been a powerful emotional and artistic touchpoint for me throughout my life,” says ABC presenter Jeremy Fernandez, who started learning the instrument when he was seven.

Australian concert pianist, Tamara-Anna Cislowska started learning when she was about 18 months old and recorded her first music for the ABC when she was just three.

She thinks that people connect so strongly with the instrument because “the piano can read and interpret real emotion.”

ABC Classic is celebrating the piano in its annual poll to find Australia’s favourite classical music, the Classic 100.

Every year the network asks Australians to vote for their favourite music in a particular theme, counting down the top 100 across two days. 2025’s theme is the piano.

To honour this versatile and beloved instrument, we explore a brief history of the piano in music.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.