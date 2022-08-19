Low uptake of the booster dose

The Ministry of Health has recorded a low uptake of the COVID-19 booster dose.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there’s a general misconception that the double vaccination dose means people are fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 15th of August, 161,828 Fijians – which is around 51.7 percent of the booster-eligible individuals have so far received their 3rd dose or 1st booster dose.

Dr Waqainabete says only 23,508 individuals have been administered the 4th dose or 2nd booster dose.

“The issue that we understood before this – is people tend to think that they’ve had the full vaccination and that all. Part of it is around the awareness as well”.

To address this, the Ministry is optimizing its booster coverage program.

The target for the booster campaign is to administer 250,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to those who have completed the primary series (doses 1 and 2) three or more months prior but have not yet received a booster dose.

Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are recommended for booster doses.