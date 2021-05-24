World Exchange Congress cancelled

The World Exchange Congress that was to be hosted in Fiji by the South Pacific Stock Exchange has been cancelled.

The SPX says the decision was made in consultation with Terrapinn Holdings Limited being the international event manager for the Congress.

The Congress was initially planned to be held between 2nd and 4th June last year in Fiji however, was postponed in March amidst the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and given its imminent impact on the success of the event.

This as the Congress involves international delegates from multiple countries as attendees and speakers.

SPX Chair, Dr Nur Bano Ali says the SPX and Terrapinn have maintained regular consultation to assess various planning and logistical matters surrounding the Congress, including the health and safety concerns.

Dr Ali says attention has also been given to ongoing international travel restrictions imposed on many countries world-wide, the closure of

international borders and the involvement of various stakeholders in ensuring the successful hosting of the event in Fiji.

She says in view of this with circumstances beyond SPX’s control and the prolonged delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SPX has now made a decision to cancel the Congress.

The Congress is an annual meeting for CEO’s and senior executives of the world’s trading venues.