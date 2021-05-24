Home

Business

Women leaders at the Helm of HFC Bank Corporate Banking

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 31, 2021 5:45 pm
[Source: HFC]

HFC Bank has announced an all women’ leadership at the Bank’s Corporate Banking division.

The Bank is the first in Fiji to have an “All Women” corporate leaders, which is the most prestigious segment in the banking environment.

This team manages the large institutions and corporate customers for their overall banking relationship and requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

HFC Bank CEO, Rakesh Ram says they are extremely proud of their women leaders achievements and grateful that as Fiji’s only local Commercial Bank, they are leading the way in recognizing their women in top leadership roles, which has traditionally always been dominated by the male gender.

Ram announced that that the women leaders have been appointed to lead the Bank’s prestigious corporate banking division with all of them having immense experience and qualifications to lead the bank at the top.

Umesh Prasad is now the Head of Treasury & Corporate Services, Vandhana Sharma is Head of Corporate Banking West: Shilpa Jogia is holding the position of Corporate Manager Suva while Devika Prakash is Corporate Manager Suva.

The HFC CEO says the Bank takes women’s leadership and growth very seriously and he is happy to see that there has been a quantifiable increase in women leadership including executive leadership positions.

